Four Downs: What a week for Bills Mafia

It has been a tough week for fans of the Buffalo Bills, but Four Downs is here to make you feel better (maybe). The Bills are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and we have plenty of information to get you ready before kickoff.

What a week for Bills Mafia

You can go ahead and say that it’s been a bit of a tough week for Bills fans. Monday night’s loss had many playing the “blame game”—and that isn’t limited to the fanbase. Now the Bills travel to Tampa to face their old nemesis Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions. While things seem a bit off with the Bills as of late, a victory on Sunday would cure all ills.

Personally, I am at a bit of a loss for what to expect on Sunday. I know the Bills have the talent to go toe-to-toe with the Buccaneers, but some recent performances certainly have me struggling with expectations. Like everyone, we will just have to wait to see on Sunday afternoon if the Bills can take a big step in bouncing back this season.

Star out again for Buffalo

The Bills have announced that Star Lotulelei and Tommy Sweeney will both be out for Sunday’s game. The absence of Lotulelei leaves a big hole in the Bills’ defensive line—especially after Monday night’s performance. It will be interesting to see if defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier opts to use some non-traditional players at defensive tackle—with Mario Addison or Boogie Basham getting time in passing situations.

Podcast of the Week

My favorite listen of the week comes courtesy of the Tim Graham and Friends show, where the titular host welcomed columnist Jerry Sullivan to be his guest. I begrudgingly listened to the episode at first, because I had reached my limit on the topic by that point. But TGAF is one of my favorite shows, and I am glad that I gave it a listen.

Sullivan provided his perspective, shared some fun stories from the past, and was challenged a bit by Graham on the “yes or no” question he asked. You may not agree with everything Sullivan has to say, and nor should you. But I would encourage you to give this episode a listen to get some additional perspective.

I’ll have what he’s having

Earlier this week, Jim Monos shared on the Go Long TD Podcast that he was picking the Bills to beat the Buccaneers this weekend. While I might not share the same enthusiasm that Monos has, I appreciated his perspective on why the Bills will win the game. You can find the latest episode here.