Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 14 Game Picks & Brando’s Bets

By Jonathan Korzelius
Week 14 is upon us and we’re making out picks for the Buffalo Bills’ game as well as five other notable matchups around the NFL. Brando’s Bets is back on a roll with two straight weeks of perfect parlays.

Plus, some Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup talk, and what it would mean for the Bills to beat Tom Brady.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

