Buffalo Bills Links, 12/11: What Bills’ offense needs to do to bounce back

The Buffalo Bills (7-5) head south to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3) in a huge Week 14 showdown. The Bills have gone just 3-3 over their last six games and are seeking to improve their positioning in a crowded AFC playoff race.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the Bills/Bucs clash, including what Josh Allen, Dawson Knox and Buffalo’s offense needs to do to get back on track.
Key matchups to watch, predictions for Bills/Bucs
The Buffalo Bills’ season-long red zone woes and struggles running the ball resurfaced in a 14-10 loss to the New England Patriots. With five games remaining, the Bills are the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Leading up to Sunday’s showdown with Tom Brady and the Bucs, we discuss why Allen, Stefon Diggs and Buffalo’s offense should rebound in Tampa Bay, explore how the Bills face a daunting task in trying to pressure Brady, assess whether Buffalo’s top-ranked pass defense can contain the high-flying Bucs offense, get game predictions, and more.
Bills injury updates
The Bills will be without a key cog along the defensive line, defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, along with tight end Tommy Sweeney when they travel to take on the Buccaneers. But in some good injury-related news, defensive tackle Ed Oliver appears set to play on Sunday.
Odds and ends
With the Bills looking for a bounce-back win on Sunday, we examine which members of the Buffalo coaching staff are under the most pressure. We also discuss starting right tackle Spencer Brown’s up-and-down rookie season, explore the Bills’ path to the playoffs with five games remaining, offer up rooting interests for Bills fans in Week 14, break down how Josh Allen’s productivity running the ball is down this season, and more.
