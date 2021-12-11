Buffalo Bills activate guard Jon Feliciano from injured reserve

Prior to the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team announced that it has activated guard Jon Feliciano off of injured reserve. To make room for Feliciano on the active roster, the Bills released guard Jamil Douglas.

Feliciano, 29, began the season as the starter at left guard. He played in and started Buffalo’s first three games at left guard. He missed the Bills’ Week 4 win over the Houston Texans with a concussion, but he came back the following week. He played in Buffalo’s next three games, but he suffered a calf injury at the end of the team’s Week 8 win over the Miami Dolphins. That calf injury is what landed him on injured reserve.

Douglas, 29, was on Buffalo’s practice squad until signing to the active roster on November 6, which is when Buffalo placed Feliciano on IR. Douglas played two offensive snaps for Buffalo, both in their 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night.

With Feliciano active, we can assume that the Bills will start their preferred grouping of Dion Dawkins at left tackle, Feliciano at left guard, Mitch Morse at center, Daryl Williams at right guard, and Spencer Brown at right tackle.

Within the same press release, Buffalo also announced that they elevated three players from the practice squad: linebacker Joe Giles-Harris, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, and defensive tackle Brandin Bryant. With linebacker A.J. Klein out due to COVID-19, defensive tackle Vernon Butler riding the bench after a string of horrendous performances, and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei out with a toe injury, it’s possible that at least two, if not all three, of those players are active on Sunday.