Billieve: Previewing Shootout in Tampa Bay

After dropping a heartbreaker to Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills (7-5) are in desperate need of a win to keep their Wild Card spot in the AFC. To do so, they will come face-to-face with another familiar foe: The reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-3), who are quarterbacked by future Hall of Famer Tom Brady, Belichick’s former signal caller as Buffalo’s chief tormentors in the AFC East.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know as the Bills look to knock off Brady and the Bucs and earn a much-needed signature win.

Among the topics discussed:

We check in to see how Boccacino and D’Amico are feeling about the Bills following yet another loss to the Patriots.

We take head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll to task for questionable play calling vs. New England.

We then turn the corner and break down Buffalo’s chances against Brady and the high-octane Buccaneers offense, which has won three straight with an offense that has scored 30-plus points seven times this year.

As great as Tampa Bay has been, this is all about Buffalo responding to having its backs up against the wall. How does the Bills’ defense bounce back after allowing New England to run all over them on Monday Night Football?

The Buccaneers feature a talented offensive line that affords Brady ample time to find a wide receiver. How can defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier dial up a game plan to both get pressure on Brady and slow down Tampa Bay’s attack?

Is this the week that the Bills will miss All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White’s presence? How can Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson, Taron Johnson, Siran Neal and the rest of the secondary step up in White’s absence?

Linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano were pushed around by the New England offensive line, but we expect both of Buffalo’s stalwart LBs to rebound and limit tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Leonard Fournette.

Why it feels like Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense is due for a breakout, shootout performance in Tampa Bay.

Coming off their worst performances of the season, can starting right tackle Spencer Brown and starting center Mitch Morse get the offensive line back on track?

Will the Bills put forth their best effort of the year and pick up that coveted signature win?

Check out the latest Billieve Podcast for Boccacino and D’Amico’s thoughts and their score predictions as Buffalo seeks to make a statement on the road against the defensing Super Bowl champions.

