Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet in what many thought could be a Super Bowl preview when the schedule was released. While that still may be the case, the two teams find themselves in opposite places heading into this week’s matchup.

For the Buccaneers, they are 9-3 and firing on all cylinders. Tom Brady leads the league in passing yards, and the team looks poised to repeat at least as NFC Champs, with only the Arizona Cardinals possessing a better record. For the Bills, the team is 7-5 after a 4-1 start, continuing a toxic pattern of alternating wins and losses for the better part of the last two months.

After dropping a 14-10 decision to the New England Patriots last week, Buffalo is perilously close to falling out of the AFC playoff picture altogether. With that in mind, Josh Allen and company need to rise up this week and pull of a huge win on the road.

This is your first-half thread, friends. Make sure to toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. Be civil to each other. Most of all, enjoy the game from wherever you’re watching.

Go Bills!