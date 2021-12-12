 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bills vs Buccaneers: Josh Allen in walking boot for postgame press conference

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was shown grimacing during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was taken to the ground on a running play and his leg was caught up underneath him. Later, he was shown on the broadcast favoring the leg, but he never left the game. After the contest, Allen walked into the press conference with a walking boot.

Dr. David Chao, former NFL head trainer of the San Diego Chargers, wasn’t concerned about Allen’s injury over the long term. “By video, did not seem to be a significant turf toe injury. Often boots are precautionary initially,” tweeted the doctor.

During the game, there was a report that they taped the toe or the ankle area. There has been no confirmation at this point in time. Banged Up Bills, our local injury expert, weighed in while sharing the video.

The Bills play the Carolina Panthers in seven days before their big rematch against the New England Patriots. If it’s a low ankle sprain, Allen will be able to play a week from now.

Allen told reporters in that press conference that while he was pretty sore, there was no way he was coming out of the game. “That’s football.”

Buffalo has Mitchell Trubisky as their primary backup. Davis Webb is on the practice squad as the third quarterback.

