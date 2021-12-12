Bills vs Buccaneers: Josh Allen in walking boot for postgame press conference

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was shown grimacing during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was taken to the ground on a running play and his leg was caught up underneath him. Later, he was shown on the broadcast favoring the leg, but he never left the game. After the contest, Allen walked into the press conference with a walking boot.

Josh Allen in a walking boot. Says he doesn’t know how serious but he finished game so doesn’t think it’s big deal. pic.twitter.com/7vsT6PQx9r — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 13, 2021

Dr. David Chao, former NFL head trainer of the San Diego Chargers, wasn’t concerned about Allen’s injury over the long term. “By video, did not seem to be a significant turf toe injury. Often boots are precautionary initially,” tweeted the doctor.

During the game, there was a report that they taped the toe or the ankle area. There has been no confirmation at this point in time. Banged Up Bills, our local injury expert, weighed in while sharing the video.

Here’s the play Josh Allen was injured on.



Currently in a walking boot on the L side.



Hard to see what happens to the ankle at the very end, possible eversion. Did see report that they taped up the big toe, mechanism possible for turf toe.



Hope for low ankle sprain. #Bills pic.twitter.com/YE2ATd44zg — Banged Up Bills (@BangedUpBills) December 13, 2021

The Bills play the Carolina Panthers in seven days before their big rematch against the New England Patriots. If it’s a low ankle sprain, Allen will be able to play a week from now.

Allen told reporters in that press conference that while he was pretty sore, there was no way he was coming out of the game. “That’s football.”

Buffalo has Mitchell Trubisky as their primary backup. Davis Webb is on the practice squad as the third quarterback.