Bills vs Panthers: Buffalo is a huge home favorite in Week 15

Despite two straight losses and a sub-.500 record over the last two months, the Buffalo Bills are favored by a whopping 12 points over the Carolina Panthers this coming Sunday, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Panthers used two quarterbacks today against the Atlanta Falcons, alternating between Cam Newton and PJ Walker, as was the plan. Newton finished 15-of-23 for 178 yards with an interception and 10 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown to lead Carolina in all of those categories. Walker was 6-of-12 for 75 yards with an INT, but also threw the only touchdown pass of the game for the Panthers.

Newton’s interception was returned for a touchdown that blew open the game in the second quarter. Later, he fumbled in the third quarter after the center stepped on his foot.

After the game, head coach Matt Rhule said Cam Newton was going to start at QB going forward. The “catastrophic” nature of the turnovers was why they moved on from Newton, though some of the movement was planned. Newton agreed.

“They were just game-killers,” said Newton after the game, saying he was disappointed with himself.