Circling the Wagons: Bucs pillage victory from the Bills in OT, 33-27

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime, 33-27. We discuss the Bills making great second-half adjustments on offense and defense after a very stagnant first half, Josh Allen putting the team on his back, Tom Brady’s continued dominance over the Buffalo Bills, questionable calls by the coaching staff and the referees and much more!

We announce the winner this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

