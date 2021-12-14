Buffalo Bills’ Week 15 viewing options filled with big AFC games

Every time slot in Week 15 is going to have huge playoff implications for the Buffalo Bills, and fans will be glued to their televisions. It goes beyond Buffalo’s 1:00 PM Eastern Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers, but that’s probably the one on your calendar. So, let’s take a look at the other important games for the focus of Bills Mafia—beginning with a key matchup this Thursday.

A game featuring the three seed and the five seed in the playoff picture, Bills fans will have a few ways of watching this game. If the Bills want to stick near the top of the Wild Card race, they will root for Kansas City. If they think they can still win the division (a dwindling proposition, but we’ll get to that), we’re probably still rooting for the Chiefs over the Chargers this week. It’s going to be tough for Buffalo to pass L.A. in a tiebreaker situation.

Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) vs Cleveland Browns (7-6)

Saturday, December 18

4:30 PM Eastern

The loser of this game will be hurting big time in the playoff race. It’s one of the reasons I’m still pretty confident Buffalo will make the playoffs. So many of these potential Wild Card teams face each other in December and January.

New England Patriots (9-4) vs Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

Saturday, December 18

8:20 PM Eastern

If Buffalo wants to win the division, they need New England to lose to the Colts. The Patriots have an easy schedule down the stretch except for games against Buffalo and Indy. A win this week over Carolina and next week over New England coupled with a Patriots loss to the Colts, and the Bills are back in the driver’s seat in the division. With both teams at 9-6, the Bills would win the division if they beat the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets in January.

Buffalo Bills (7-6) vs Carolina Panthers

Tennessee Titans (9-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1)

Sunday, December 19

1:00 PM Eastern

Obviously the Bills need to win this weekend and keep beating inferior opponents to make their playoff run a reality. The Titans and Steelers are in an interesting game, as well. Buffalo wants the Steelers to lose in the Wild Card race but the Titans to lose in the race for division-winner seeding and also in the Wild Card race.

Two more of the Wild Card teams are facing each other Sunday in the late game. One will fall to 7-7 and one will move to 8-6, in all likelihood. So that’s helpful and hurtful all at the same time. It’ll be fun to watch, anyway. Plus the Ravens can fall into the Wild Card mix with a loss, too. It’s easy to root for Green Bay over Baltimore here.

Five time slots. More than five big games for Bills fans to watch. Saturday and Sunday are going to be huge for the AFC Playoff Picture.