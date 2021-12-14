Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday. He hit the list after testing positive for the virus, per reports. Dodson joins fellow linebacker A.J. Klein on the list—with Klein having missed this past weekend’s tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well as their Monday night loss to the Patriots.

The team and league haven’t been sharing vaccination status or possible symptoms on a regular basis but a post to social media from Dodson himself seems to clear a lot of that up.

“Appreciate everyone that has reached out!” Dodson shared. “I am asymptomatic, hopefully a couple a negative tests this week & then I’m ready to roll Sunday! Thanks for all the concerns”

First and foremost, it’s always good to see the word “asymptomatic” and we’ll hope it stays that way. For the fan in us, the test-out hopes shared by Dodson suggest he has been vaccinated.

Dodson has become a mainstay on special teams, logging 66 percent of the team’s playing time in that phase of the game. That’s good for fourth-most on the team. Dodson is under 10 percent on defense, mainly showing up in blowouts. He was featured heavily against the New England Patriots as the Bills looked to use more of a true 4-3 defense.