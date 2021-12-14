Buffalo Bills Links, 12/14: Recapping loss to Bucs

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) rallied from down 21 points on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3), only to fall in excruciating fashion, 33-27 in overtime.

With the loss, Buffalo still holds the final Wild Card spot in a crowded AFC playoff picture. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links recaps this close-but-no-cigar comeback attempt—the latest in a long line of Bills losses at the hands of Tom Brady (with some help from the referees).

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills force OT, can’t finish comeback

Down 24-3 at halftime, quarterback Josh Allen put the Bills on his shoulders and nearly carried them to an improbable victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions. We recap the loss, highlight the key plays, dissect Allen’s tremendous late-game heroics, analyze how Buffalo’s defense made key adjustments in the second half, and take head coach Sean McDermott to task for not going for two on two separate occasions in the second half.

Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win

We hand out grades after Buffalo’s heartbreaking loss to the Buccaneers, spotlight how a rare lapse by the pass defense came back to bite the Bills on the game-winning touchdown pass, address McDermott’s coaching not to lose instead of coaching to win, see which players are on the rise (and who is on the decline) after Buffalo falls for the fourth time in its last six games, and more.

Josh Allen is day-to-day with foot sprain

After suffering a sprain to his left foot in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss in Tampa Bay, Josh Allen is listed as day-to-day with his injury. According to head coach Sean McDermott, Allen “has a chance” to start Buffalo’s Week 15 game vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Odds and ends

We assess Buffalo’s chances at making the playoffs following another close loss, learn about another linebacker being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, hear from Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds about how the team became more united after coming up short in their comeback attempt vs. the Buccaneers, and more!