Buffalo Bills Links, 12/14: Recapping loss to Bucs

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) rallied from down 21 points on Sunday vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3), only to fall in excruciating fashion, 33-27 in overtime.
With the loss, Buffalo still holds the final Wild Card spot in a crowded AFC playoff picture. Today’s edition of the Bills daily links recaps this close-but-no-cigar comeback attempt—the latest in a long line of Bills losses at the hands of Tom Brady (with some help from the referees).
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 33: Rapid recap and notes - Buffalo Rumblings
- Takeaways: Bills nearly pull off stirring comeback in Tampa - Buffalo Rumblings
- Snap count notes: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Buffalo Rumblings
- Josh Allen in walking boot for Bills’ postgame press conference - Buffalo Rumblings
- Circling the Wagons: Bucs pillage victory from the Bills in OT, 33-27 - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC Playoff Picture: Buffalo Bills hang onto final playoff spot despite loss - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL to require COVID-19 booster shots for Tier 1 & 2 personnel, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills vs Panthers: Buffalo is a huge home favorite in Week 15 - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills force OT, can’t finish comeback
Down 24-3 at halftime, quarterback Josh Allen put the Bills on his shoulders and nearly carried them to an improbable victory against the reigning Super Bowl champions. We recap the loss, highlight the key plays, dissect Allen’s tremendous late-game heroics, analyze how Buffalo’s defense made key adjustments in the second half, and take head coach Sean McDermott to task for not going for two on two separate occasions in the second half.
- Plays that shaped the game: Mixup on final play foils Bills’ defensive turnaround | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Maiorana: Bills rally to force OT was magnificent but Tom Brady tortures them again - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills claw back but fall to Buccaneers in overtime - WGR 550
- Bills’ Levi Wallace on pass interference: ‘I think it’s a bad call’ | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Vet ref calls foul on Stefon Diggs no-call late in Bills and Buccaneers game - newyorkupstate.com
- Jason Wolf: Josh Allen rallies Bills, but recurring issues lead to another loss | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen’s late-game heroics a reminder of what Bills offense can be - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- The Buffalo Bills should have tried 2-point conversions twice against the Tampa Bay Bucs: How it cost them and why it matters - ESPN.com
- After no running back carries in first half, Bills adjust but come up short | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills Q&A: What wild loss in Tampa says about the Bills’ mojo, playoffs, offense | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ Sean McDermott defends decision to punt down 14 in 3rd quarter vs. Bucs - newyorkupstate.com
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win
We hand out grades after Buffalo’s heartbreaking loss to the Buccaneers, spotlight how a rare lapse by the pass defense came back to bite the Bills on the game-winning touchdown pass, address McDermott’s coaching not to lose instead of coaching to win, see which players are on the rise (and who is on the decline) after Buffalo falls for the fourth time in its last six games, and more.
- Report card: Josh Allen nearly pulled off heroic win and season hinges on his injury - Democrat & Chronicle
- Josh Allen leads Buffalo back in superhuman effort vs. Bucs; Bills fall short in OT (Week 14 report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Report Card: Coaching not to lose, rare poor pass defense cost Bills against Bucs | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Buccaneers - WGR 550
- Top 3 things we learned from Bills at Buccaneers | Week 14 - BuffaloBills.com
- Is Josh Allen OK after leading gutty 2nd-half effort? 7 observations from the Bills’ OT loss to the Buccaneers – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Observations: Valiant comeback effort falls short as Bills’ defense can’t stop Bucs in OT | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Observations: Bills quarterback Josh Allen day to day with a sprained foot | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Upon Further Review: Brandon Beane’s roster construction falls under microscope after latest loss | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Analysis: For Bills’ offense, running Josh Allen is a hard habit to break | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills’ loss to the Buccaneers is open to interpretation: Whatever you already thought, that’s what they proved – The Athletic (Subscription required).
Josh Allen is day-to-day with foot sprain
After suffering a sprain to his left foot in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss in Tampa Bay, Josh Allen is listed as day-to-day with his injury. According to head coach Sean McDermott, Allen “has a chance” to start Buffalo’s Week 15 game vs. the Carolina Panthers.
- Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen, day-to-day with a left foot sprain, ‘has a chance’ to start in Week 15 - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Josh Allen day-to-day with a foot sprain - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ Josh Allen in walking boot after Bucs game; How serious is it? - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
We assess Buffalo’s chances at making the playoffs following another close loss, learn about another linebacker being placed on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, hear from Allen and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds about how the team became more united after coming up short in their comeback attempt vs. the Buccaneers, and more!
- Bills playoff chances after overtime loss to Buccaneers - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills place LB Tyrel Dodson on the reserve/COVID list - WGR 550
- Bills players believe unity formed in Tampa will pay dividends moving forward - BuffaloBills.com
- What’s different about Cowboys, what Bills could change and real reason Packers own Bears: Mike Sando’s Pick Six – The Athletic (Subscription required).
Loading comments...