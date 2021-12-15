Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Bills fall to Bucs but regain mojo

On Sunday afternoon, Buffalo suffered a heartbreaking loss filled with frustration, atrocious officiating, and questionable coaching decisions. After being dominated in the first half, the Bills offense roared to life and mounted a furious comeback that unfortunately fell short.

Yet somehow, despite the loss, we feel extremely optimistic about the final stretch of the season. The Bills appear to be poised for a probable playoff birth, and anything can happen once you get there.

In this episode, Pat, Jon, & Brando break down the frustrating matchup with Tampa, discuss whether or not to be concerned about McDermott’s game-management going forward, and what they expect the last month of the season will look like.

Plus, another tough-to-guess Standout of the Drought and a Buffalo Sabres Update.

