Jamie D & Big Newt: The Bills can win out

It was terrible. Then it was great. Then they lost.

The Buffalo Bills lost in overtime to the defending Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in a game that showed both the best and worst tendencies of the Bills. After an abysmal first half, the team put down the accelerator in the second half, scoring 24 points and limiting the Bucs to a field goal.

While Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton like to preach that there’s no such thing as a “moral victory” in the NFL. However, they feel like watching the Bills storm back from a 21-point deficit shows that the team has what it takes to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Other topics include:

Quarterback Josh Allen’s otherworldly performance wasn’t without flaws. Is part of the problem that he’s being hit too frequently?

Head Coach Sean McDermott is clearly unhappy with the offensive play calling.

The refs.

Watching Tom Brady’s greatness in person is different than on TV.

What’s going to happen in the final four games of the season

