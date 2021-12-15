One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills fall short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday was a true rollercoaster of a game. After going down 24-3, the Bills rallied back and eventually sent the game to overtime. However their comeback hopes were dashed when Breshad Perriman took his first reception of the game 58 yards for the game-winning touchdown.

One of the highlights of the game was Josh Allen’s play in the second half. He put the team on his back led them to the brink of an incredible comeback. In doing so, he racked up 308 yards passing and 109 yards rushing. He became the first player in Buffalo Bills franchise history and just the fourth player in NFL history to record 300+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards in a single game, per Stathead. The other three players to do so are Lamar Jackson, Cam Newton, and Russell Wilson. Unfortunately, just like Lamar and Russell the big game from Allen was not enough to give his team the victory.