Josh Allen limited in first Buffalo Bills practice of Carolina Panthers week

The Buffalo Bills held their cards close to the vest on Wednesday’s practice session ahead of the Carolina Panthers game, closing the walk-through session to media observers. That means the typical workouts couldn’t be viewed by outsiders, and it’s almost certainly linked to Josh Allen’s foot injury suffered in the loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen, spotted without a walking boot on Tuesday night, was listed as “limited” in Buffalo’s first practice report of the week.

That news, along with Allen’s comments that his foot “feels pretty good,” is a positive sign for his availability this Sunday.

Expect Gabriel Davis to get plenty of play this week. Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who injured his knee last weekend, is “week-to-week,” per head coach Sean McDermott, and didn’t practice Wednesday. Taiwan Jones (knee) also didn’t practice on Wednesday, but seeing as how he was able to play out the game, he might still be able to handle his usual role if he returns to practice later in the week.

There are a few other injuries to track at the moment. Star Lotulelei (toe), who missed the last game, was limited on Wednesday—a sign his injury is progressing toward playing this weekend. Same goes for Tommy Sweeney (hip). Jerry Hughes (foot) apparently suffered an injury between last week and today, and the team had him limited in practice on Wednesday. Though he typically takes a veteran rest day during the week, it’s worth monitoring whether he’s full-go by Friday.

Over on the Panthers’ end, they had one noteworthy transaction to call out today. Sam Darnold was designated to return from injured reserve. Darnold hasn’t exactly been what the Panthers wanted when they traded a second-round draft pick for him, but the Panthers were 4-5 with him playing and 1-3 since he went on injured reserve.