 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Bruce Exclusive: Diagnostic Difficulty

A tool is only as good as the wielder

By BruceExclusive
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
The Bruce Exclusive podcast Cover Art
Josh Rawdin

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce touches on moral victories and diagnostic difficulties as the Buffalo Bills attempt to right the ship before a hopeful playoff run.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!
If you like our show, tell a friend and spread the word!

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.

In This Stream

All our coverage: Bills vs Buccaneers in Tampa with Buffalo’s season on the brink

View all 35 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...