Buffalo Bills Links, 12/16: QB Josh Allen optimistic he can play vs. Carolina

Following back-to-back losses, the Buffalo Bills (7-6) need to go on a run to have a shot at winning the AFC East (or even make the playoffs), starting with Sunday’s home game vs. the Carolina Panthers (5-8).
Buffalo fans everywhere were concerned when Josh Allen appeared in a walking boot following a Week 14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but in today’s edition of the Bills daily links, we hear from Allen, who said “if I can go, I’m going to go” when asked about his status for the Panthers game.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Update on Josh Allen’s foot sprain
The Bills signed backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the offseason as an insurance policy in case anything happened to All Pro QB Josh Allen. While Allen was a limited participant during Wednesday’s walkthrough with his sprained foot, Allen said he “feels pretty good” and that “if I can go, I’m going to go” when the Bills host the Panthers on Sunday.
Assessing Buffalo’s Week 15 clash with the Panthers
Will Buffalo be able to bounce back following back-to-back disappointing losses and get back in the win column vs. Carolina? We break down the top storylines to watch as head coach Sean McDermott takes on his former team and offer up score predictions for this must-win game for the Bills.
Where are the Bills in the latest power rankings?
Buffalo suffered a slight fall in the power rankings after rallying from a 21-point first-half deficit vs. the reigning Super Bowl champions.
Odds and ends
As the Bills fight for their playoff lives, we discuss why Buffalo is battling history when it comes to their futility in one-score games this year (0-5). We also assess the play of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, review the game film to find out what happened to Buffalo’s defense on the game-winning touchdown drive in Tampa Bay, learn that Buffalo’s Week 16 rematch vs. the New England Patriots will not be flexed out of the 1 p.m. timeslot, and discover how Bills fans gave back to a visual impairment agency in an effort to make fun of the referees who missed several calls in the loss to the Buccaneers.
