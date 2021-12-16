Bills vs. Panthers coverage: Buffalo must win this December home game

The Buffalo Bills (7-6) have lost two straight but still hold onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. That could all change this week — even if Buffalo wins.

To ensure their best possible path to the postseason, the Bills need to beat up on teams that are struggling down the stretch and their first opportunity is this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers (5-8). Carolina has fired their offensive coordinator, lost their best offensive player for the season, lost their opening day quarterback (who may or may not be back for Sunday), and platooned two separate quarterbacks in their recent games. Their offense is in shambles.

The defense, on the other hand, has a stout pass rush and has been very good against opposing quarterbacks this year. Haason Reddick (10.5) and Brian Burns (8) lead the team in sacks and safety Jeremy Chinn leads in tackles. Josh Allen’s foot injury from this past Sunday could be a problem against that front.

Buffalo is favored by 11 points, but it opened at 12, so money is coming in on the Panthers. The over/under is 44.5, so a 28-17 win for Buffalo (or thereabouts) is what they expect at DraftKings SportsBook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

There are a whole bunch of playoff scenarios linked below in the Stream and lots of TV-watching options for you this weekend. Keep it locked to Buffalo Rumblings for more information.