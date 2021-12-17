After losses to the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills are now in the midst of their first losing streak of the season. They are looking to bounce back at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Bills are certainly familiar with the Panthers, so you should be too.
Season summary
The Panthers started the season hot, going 3-0 out of the gates. Since then they have had two losing streaks of at least three games. They are three games into that second losing streak and sit at 5-8.
Head coach
Former Baylor University head coach (and University at Buffalo defensive line coach) Matt Rhule is in his second season as the head coach of the Panthers. He has a 10-19 (0.345 W-L percentage) record in his short career
Offensive coordinator
Carolina started the season with Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator, but during their Week 13 bye they decided to make a change and let Brady go. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon has taken over for the remainder of the season. The Panthers are currently ranked 24th in points per game and 27th in yards per game.
Defensive coordinator
The Panthers have been more stable on the other side of the ball with Phil Snow as their defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. Snow was also Rhule’s defensive coordinator at Baylor, and Rhule’s previous head coaching job, Temple. Snow’s defense is ranked eighth in points-per-game allowed and second in yards-per-game allowed.
Offensive starters
- QB: Cam Newton ^
- RB: Chubba Hubbard *
- LWR: Robby Anderson
- RWR: DJ Moore
- LTE: Tommy Tremble *
- RTE: Ian Thomas
- LT: Cameron Erving ^
- LG: Michael Jordan ^
- C: Pat Elflein ^
- RG: John Miller
- RT: Taylor Moton
^ = free agent / trade addition
* = rookie
Defensive Starters
- LDE: Brian Burns
- LDT: Derrick Brown
- RDT: DaQuan Jones ^
- RDE: Morgan Fox ^
- LOLB: Shaq Thompson
- MLB: Jermaine Carter Jr.
- ROLB: Haason Reddick
- LCB: Stephon Gilmore ^
- RCB: A.J. Bouye ^
- FS: Jeremy Chinn
- SS: Juston Burris
