After losses to the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Buffalo Bills are now in the midst of their first losing streak of the season. They are looking to bounce back at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Bills are certainly familiar with the Panthers, so you should be too.

Season summary

The Panthers started the season hot, going 3-0 out of the gates. Since then they have had two losing streaks of at least three games. They are three games into that second losing streak and sit at 5-8.

Head coach

Former Baylor University head coach (and University at Buffalo defensive line coach) Matt Rhule is in his second season as the head coach of the Panthers. He has a 10-19 (0.345 W-L percentage) record in his short career

Offensive coordinator

Carolina started the season with Joe Brady as their offensive coordinator, but during their Week 13 bye they decided to make a change and let Brady go. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon has taken over for the remainder of the season. The Panthers are currently ranked 24th in points per game and 27th in yards per game.

Defensive coordinator

The Panthers have been more stable on the other side of the ball with Phil Snow as their defensive coordinator for the last two seasons. Snow was also Rhule’s defensive coordinator at Baylor, and Rhule’s previous head coaching job, Temple. Snow’s defense is ranked eighth in points-per-game allowed and second in yards-per-game allowed.

Offensive starters

QB: Cam Newton ^

RB: Chubba Hubbard *

LWR: Robby Anderson

RWR: DJ Moore

LTE: Tommy Tremble *

RTE: Ian Thomas

LT: Cameron Erving ^

LG: Michael Jordan ^

C: Pat Elflein ^

RG: John Miller

RT: Taylor Moton

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

LDE: Brian Burns

LDT: Derrick Brown

RDT: DaQuan Jones ^

RDE: Morgan Fox ^

LOLB: Shaq Thompson

MLB: Jermaine Carter Jr.

ROLB: Haason Reddick

LCB: Stephon Gilmore ^

RCB: A.J. Bouye ^

FS: Jeremy Chinn

SS: Juston Burris

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie