Buffalo Bills Links, 12/17: Gabriel Davis ready to step up

After a breakout rookie campaign, wide receiver Gabriel Davis has taken a back seat in the Buffalo Bills’ offense, thanks to the emergence of tight end Dawson Knox and the play of veteran Emmanuel Sanders.

But with Sanders sidelined for this week’s game vs. the Carolina Panthers, today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining how Davis could assume a larger role in the offense, and why his emergence could be key for the Bills down the stretch.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Gabriel Davis could spark offense

During an impact rookie season, Gabriel Davis caught 35 passes for 599 yards with seven touchdowns. But then the Bills signed veteran free agent Emmanuel Sanders, and in a crowded wideout room featuring All-Pros Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, along with the emergence of tight end Dawson Knox, Davis saw his snaps reduced to start the 2021 season. But Davis has scored touchdowns in consecutive weeks, and now, with Sanders listed as week-to-week with a knee injury, Davis has an opportunity to step up and contribute. Plus, breaking down the key matchups to watch as the Bills host the Panthers.

Update on Josh Allen’s foot sprain

For the second straight session, Josh Allen was limited in Buffalo’s practice leading up to Sunday’s home game vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Odds and ends

We take a look at the updated AFC playoff picture following the Kansas City Chiefs’ overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers, commend defensive tackle Harrison Phillips for his outstanding play on the field and impact off the field, discuss whether the Bills could buck the trend and leave the suburbs of Orchard Park for the city of Buffalo, and fight out which former Bills tight end will be the Legend of the Game when Buffalo hosts Carolina.