Reports: NFL looking to postpone three Week 15 games due to COVID outbreaks

During the 2020 season, the Buffalo Bills were forced to play a Tuesday game against the Tennessee Titans after multiple players on Tennessee were diagnosed with COVID-19 in October. With big ongoing outbreaks on the Washington Football Team, Los Angeles Rams, and Cleveland Browns, the NFL is considering doing the same thing this weekend.

The Browns host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game, which further complicates the moving of the game. The Raiders were supposed to leave for the airport at 2:30 PM Eastern time but they have delayed their flight while they wait to hear about the status of the game. Since it’s a standalone national game, the TV network would like that status to remain intact, so we could see a doubleheader of games on Monday or a Tuesday night contest.

Washington is supposed to play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1:00 PM Eastern and the Rams are supposed to host the Seattle Seahawks in the late window on Sunday.

Emerging reports say the Rams and Washington games would be moved to Tuesday at 7 PM Eastern while the Browns would play at 5 PM Eastern on Monday. That would really stink for the Pacific Time Zone fans of the Raiders.

The Bills and Carolina Panthers both added a player to the COVID-19 list on Friday. Buffalo’s left tackle, Dion Dawkins, and Carolina’s backup QB, Matt Barkley, were moved to the list by their respective teams.

This is a developing story...