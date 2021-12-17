A.J. Epenesa, Star Lotulelei, Taiwan Jones questionable for Buffalo Bills-Carolina Panthers

While Josh Allen is good to go and Dion Dawkins is headed to the COVID-19 list, the Buffalo Bills’ injury list has a few more players to know about going into their game with the Carolina Panthers. Star Lotulelei, who missed last week’s game with a toe injury, is questionable to return to action this weekend. He was limited all week in practice, a sign that he might be able to play. One wonders if the Bills trust their chances with Christian McCaffrey out of the picture and rest their nose tackles another week.

Also on the defensive line, A.J. Epenesa was a late addition to the report with an ankle injury sustained in practice. The Bills called him “limited” on Friday, which could really mean anything—we won’t know the severity until we see if they promote a practice squad player, place Epenesa on IR, play him this weekend, or anything in between. Epenesa, in 12 games this season, has mostly been a backup for the defensive line. He has half a sack, 11 tackles, and 13 pressures on the season.

Special teams captain Taiwan Jones (knee) is also questionable. He didn’t practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and was limited on Friday. With how the Bills have handled Jones this season, expect him to play this weekend.

The Bills also kept Emmanuel Sanders eligible for an appearance this weekend. The veteran didn’t practice all week, but the team has him doubtful to play this Sunday. The Bills have never played a “doubtful” player in a game since head coach Sean McDermott came to town.

Tommy Sweeney (hip) and Jerry Hughes (foot) were both limited earlier in practice this week, but practiced fully on Friday and will play this weekend.