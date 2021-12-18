Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Week 15 Game Picks and Brando’s Bets

The Buffalo Bills are getting set to host the Carolina Panthers Sunday afternoon. In this Friday edition of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando make their picks for a great slate of NFL games, including some very important AFC tilts.

Plus, Brando’s Bets and some talk about this week’s headlines, including Urban Meyer getting (and giving) the boot, as well as the current COVID-19 situation around the league.

Game Pick Standings:

Brando: (50-28)

Jon: (37-41)

Pat: (35-43)

Editor’s Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you’re using Apple News. Head to a full web browser or your favorite podcast app.