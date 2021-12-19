Jon Feliciano placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills have lost another starting offensive lineman to COVID-19 leading up to their game against the Carolina Panthers. After left tackle Dion Dawkins was added to the list earlier this week, Jon Feliciano was placed on the list this week.

With the Dawkins injury, Buffalo was likely counting on right guard Darryl Williams kicking out to tackle on the opposite side of Spencer Brown and Feliciano and Ike Boettger manning the guard spots this week. Now that whole plan is out the window. Cody Ford is likely the next man up on the o-line, but Ryan Bates could be in the lineup.

Buffalo elevated OL Jacob Capra from the practice squad foe the game.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is the only other player on the COVID list. A.J. Klein returned to the active roster this week.

It's believed that Feliciano is vaccinated, so he will need two negative tests to return. Same for Dawkins and Dodson.

It's a bad week for the offensive line to be in trouble. The Panthers have a formidable pass rush.