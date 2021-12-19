Buffalo Bills Week 15 inactives vs. the Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills listed one player as doubtful this week against the Carolina Panthers. The more pressing issue, though, was the announcement of two starting offensive linemen landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Left tackle Dion Dawkins tested positive for COVID earlier this week. A little after 11 AM today, guard Jon Feliciano was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as well. Linebacker Tyrel Dodson was also on the list, as he tested positive earlier this week.

That means that the Bills will be down two starting offensive linemen in a game where quarterback Josh Allen is coming off a foot sprain suffered in last week’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That is not ideal.

Since those two players don’t count against the inactive list, the rest of the players were a bit of a surprise. Who’s in and who’s out for Buffalo? Here’s the list.

RB Zack Moss

Even with some thinned numbers, Moss is a healthy scratch again. Buffalo will go with Devin Singletary and Matt Breida in the backfield.

WR Emmanuel Sanders

We knew that Sanders was doubtful to play thanks to his injured knee, and head coach Sean McDermott essentially said he’d be out earlier in the week. Gabriel Davis should see a greater opportunity this week.

DE A.J. Epenesa

Buffalo’s first draft choice of the 2020 NFL Draft came up with an ankle injury in practice on Friday, and he’ll miss the game as a result. Boogie Basham and Vernon Butler are both active, as is Star Lotulelei, who missed last week’s game with a toe injury.

Here are Carolina’s inactives. Starting corner A.J. Bouye is out, but wideout D.J. Moore is active.