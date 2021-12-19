Bills vs Panthers: Buffalo re-inserts Cody Ford into the starting lineup

The Buffalo Bills are once again turning to their former second-round pick to start at right guard. Cody Ford is back in the lineup and Darryl Williams has kicked outside to right tackle. Right tackle Spencer Brown has flipped to the left side.

All the moves are necessary because of a small COVID-19 outbreak in the Bills’ locker room. Left tackle Dion Dawkins was placed on the coronavirus list earlier this week with guard Jon Feliciano added on Sunday morning.

Ike Boettger will remain at left tackle and Mitch Morse is the only guy who has been in the same place all season. Morse remains at his center position.

Backing them up is Ryan Bates, the swing offensive lineman and sixth man on the roster. 2021 fifth-rounder Tommy Doyle is the emergency tackle. The Bills promoted Jacob Capra to the active roster on Sunday morning to replace Feliciano. He joined the Bills just six weeks ago.