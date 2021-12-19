Bills vs Patriots: It’s really close in New England, per oddsmakers

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots played a really close game earlier this season in Orchard Park, New York, where winds made offense and special teams difficult. New England won by a score of 14-10, but little can be taken from that game because of the weather conditions. Oddsmakers don’t know what to make of the game for next week, as the Patriots are just a 1-point favorite according to our partners at DraftKings SportBook.

That means on a neutral field, Buffalo would be favored by two points, though.

The over/under is 44, so oddsmakers believe the Patriots will win 22-21 or thereabouts.

The Bills are an underdog for just the third time this season. They were previously not favored against the Kansas City Chiefs (covered and won) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (lost in OT).

The Patriots won seven straight games, but fell this past weekend to the Indianapolis Colts. The Bills have been more up and down, not winning consecutive games since October 10th.

The winner of this game is in the driver’s seat in the AFC East with two games left to play. The loser is fighting for a Wild Card spot. it’s gonna be a playoff atmosphere on Sunday.

