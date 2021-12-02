Bills vs Buccaneers: Antonio Brown among players suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols

The Buffalo Bills are down their All-Pro cornerback, Tre’Davious White. Next week when the Bills play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is one wide receiver they won’t have to worry about. Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for violating the protocols developed by the NFL Players’ Association and the league. His teammate, safety Mike Edwards, was also suspended.

According to the league, Brown and Edwards misrepresented their vaccination status. A few weeks ago, Brown was accused of using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card by his disgruntled former chef.

The NFL and NFLPA released a full statement on the subject:

Here’s the full release on the three-game suspensions of #Bucs WR Antonio Brown and S Mike Edwards and free agent John Franklin III, who have waived their rights to appeal and will begin serving their suspensions immediately. pic.twitter.com/UHsZwYBdCP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 2, 2021

Brown has been out of the lineup with an injury, but he’s played in five games for Tampa this season, catching 29 passes for 418 yards and 4 touchdowns. He’s played in 53% of Tampa Bay’s snaps on offense when he’s active.

Edwards has 3 starts on the season but has played in 11 games for the Bucs, logging 2 pick-sixes and another interception along with 7 passes defended and 35 tackles. He’s also forced a fumble while playing on 55% of the team’s defensive snaps.

Tampa Bay plays the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, and New Orleans Saints over the next three weeks.

Also suspended was free agent WR John Franklin III, who was with the Buccaneers this past offseason. He was waived on August 17th. He will be ineligible to play for a team in the next three weeks.