Circling the Wagons: Bills kick the Panthers while they’re down, 31-14

In this episode, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the Carolina Panthers to go 8-6 overall. We discuss the AFC Conference standings and where the Bills fit in, Gabriel Davis’s two-touchdown game, Devin Singletary looking the part of a starting running back, Efe Obada’s revenge game, Spencer Brown and the offensive line’s struggles, what we would do if Spencer Brown and Stefon Diggs opened our beers in the stands, the Panthers’ kicker going down in pregame warmups, and much more!

We announce the winner of this week’s giveaway, and we discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame (and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers). Listen now and Go Bills!

Editor's Note: The embedded audio has been stripped from this article if you're using Apple News.