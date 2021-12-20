Buffalo Bills Links, 12/20: Recapping win over Panthers

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) began a crucial four-game stretch to close out the regular season with a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the good (Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis, Efe Obada and the pass rush, Devin Singletary, the red zone offense and a solid performance from the defense ) and the bad (Spencer Brown and the Bills makeshift offensive line, too many penalties, a slow start from the offense and inconsistency from the run defense) as Buffalo earns a big win.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Bills solid in win over Panthers

Needing to win out to win the AFC East and earn at least one home playoff game, the Bills dispatched of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. We shine a light on the play of All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, who delivered when the Bills needed him most despite playing with a sprained foot. We also highlight a great effort from wide receiver Gabriel Davis, break down how Efe Obada and Buffalo’s pass rush harassed Cam Newton all game, and find out what adjustments the Bills made on offense to contend with Carolina’s edge rushers.

Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win

We hand out grades after Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak, analyze the performances of Obada, Davis, and Devin Singletary, discuss how Buffalo got its rushing attack on track, and hear how Spencer Brown is frustrated with his play after the rookie was forced to shift from right to left tackle for the first time in his NFL career.

Odds and ends

We take a look at the updated AFC playoff picture heading into Monday and Tuesday night’s games, then look ahead to Buffalo’s huge Week 16 showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, a clash that will decide who wins the AFC East.