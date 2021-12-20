Buffalo Bills Links, 12/20: Recapping win over Panthers

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) began a crucial four-game stretch to close out the regular season with a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers (5-9) on a chilly Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by examining the good (Josh Allen, Gabriel Davis, Efe Obada and the pass rush, Devin Singletary, the red zone offense and a solid performance from the defense ) and the bad (Spencer Brown and the Bills makeshift offensive line, too many penalties, a slow start from the offense and inconsistency from the run defense) as Buffalo earns a big win.
Bills solid in win over Panthers
Needing to win out to win the AFC East and earn at least one home playoff game, the Bills dispatched of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. We shine a light on the play of All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen, who delivered when the Bills needed him most despite playing with a sprained foot. We also highlight a great effort from wide receiver Gabriel Davis, break down how Efe Obada and Buffalo’s pass rush harassed Cam Newton all game, and find out what adjustments the Bills made on offense to contend with Carolina’s edge rushers.
- Bills snap two-game losing streak in 31-14 win over Panthers - WGR 550
- Analysis: Bills take care of business against Panthers but must clean up offense - Democrat & Chronicle
- Trust me: Bills’ Gabriel Davis explains chemistry with Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills are lucky to have Josh Allen and even luckier that he’s healthy for their biggest game of the year – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Plays that shaped the game: Bills offense adjusted against Panthers speed rushers | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Panthers vs. Bills - Game Recap - December 19, 2021 - ESPN
- Bills defensive end Efe Obada no longer has to let up on ex-teammate Cam Newton | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Report card, observations, reactions to Week 10 win
We hand out grades after Buffalo snapped a two-game losing streak, analyze the performances of Obada, Davis, and Devin Singletary, discuss how Buffalo got its rushing attack on track, and hear how Spencer Brown is frustrated with his play after the rookie was forced to shift from right to left tackle for the first time in his NFL career.
- Bills’ Efe Obada makes Panthers, his former team, pay in 31-14 win (report card) - newyorkupstate.com
- Report Card: Bills get the job done against Panthers with solid all-around effort | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Report card: Gabriel Davis sparks offense; defense hounds Cam Newton - Democrat & Chronicle
- Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Panthers at Bills - WGR 550
- Observations: Gabriel Davis shows why calls for more playing time were justified in Bills’ big win | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen’s foot is no problem, Devin Singletary takes the lead: 7 observations from the Bills’ win over the Panthers – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- Q&A: Are the Bills back? Call it a win and move on to New England | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills let Devin Singletary get into rhythm vs. Panthers; RB responds with best outing of season (Encouraged/worried) - newyorkupstate.com
- Spencer Brown takes himself to task despite Bills’ win vs. Panthers - newyorkupstate.com
Odds and ends
We take a look at the updated AFC playoff picture heading into Monday and Tuesday night’s games, then look ahead to Buffalo’s huge Week 16 showdown with the New England Patriots in Foxborough, a clash that will decide who wins the AFC East.
- Where Bills stand in AFC playoff picture after Sunday’s Week 15 games | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Updated NFL playoff picture through Week 15 Sunday: Packers only team to clinch, with Rams and Cardinals on cusp – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- NFL playoff picture 2021 - Week 15 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios and outlook for the postseason - ESPN.com
- Jason Wolf: Can Bills win rematch with Patriots, run the table to repeat as AFC East champs? | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Maiorana: Bills’ win sets up colossal game against Patriots for AFC East - Democrat & Chronicle
- Two-time Buffalo Bills AFL champion Harry Jacobs dies at 84 - ESPN.com
- Billboard proclaiming Bills fans as NFL’s best is back in Foxborough | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
