AFC Playoff Picture: Bills’ rooting interest clear for Monday night

With the postponement of Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cleveland Browns, the playoff picture is not complete in the AFC for Week 14. It’s not until Monday night that we will receive the final piece of the puzzle heading into the Christmas holiday.

So which team are we rooting for and why? Frankly, it shouldn’t matter. If the Bills win out, they will be ahead of both the Browns and the Raiders in seeding. Buffalo would own all the tiebreakers. Cleveland can tie Buffalo in terms of AFC record, but the Bills would win in record vs common opponents largely because of their victory over the Chiefs.

In terms of the Wild Card race, the Bills want the Raiders to beat the Browns so both of those teams are 7-7 and a game behind Buffalo. That keeps the Bills in Wild Card position while they are still competing for the division lead. The Browns have remaining games against the Steelers and Bengals, which would knock out at least one team from the Wild Card race.

If the Browns win, they move into the top spot in the AFC North and drop the Bengals into the Wild Card race. The Bengals have a better AFC record than the Bills, which would drop Buffalo out of their playoff position right now.

It wouldn’t be dire. Of the potential 8-6 and 7-6-1 teams, so many of them play each other over the final three weeks, it’s bound to eliminate certain teams. Here are the remaining schedules:

Buffalo: at New England, vs. Falcons, vs Jets

Cleveland: at Green Bay, at Pittsburgh, vs Bengals

Cincinnati: Ravens, Chiefs, at Cleveland

Baltimore: at Cincinnati, Rams, Steelers

Pittsburgh: at Kansas City, Browns, at Baltimore

Indianapolis: at Arizona, Raiders, at Jacksonville

Los Angeles: at Houston, Broncos, at Las Vegas

Here is what each outcome would look like in terms of playoff seeding as of late Monday night. Please note the division leaders are listed first. The New York Jets, Houston Texans, and Jacksonville Jaguars have been eliminated from the playoff picture.

AFC Standings if the Browns win

AFC Standings if the Raiders win

Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) New England Patriots (9-5, win over TEN) Tennessee Titans (9-5, loss to NE) Cincinnati Bengals (8-6, win over BAL) Indianapolis Colts (8-6, 7-3 AFC) Los Angeles Chargers (8-6, 5-4 AFC) Buffalo Bills (8-6, 5-5 AFC, 3-2 in common games with BAL) Baltimore Ravens (8-6, 5-5, 2-2 in common games with BUF) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) Las Vegas Raiders (7-7, win over DEN, 5-4 AFC) Miami Dolphins (7-7, 5-5 AFC) Cleveland Browns (7-7, 4-6 AFC, win over DEN) Denver Broncos (7-7, loss to LV, 3-6 AFC, loss to CLE)

So all of that being said, root for the Raiders on Monday night but in the end, it isn’t likely to make a difference.