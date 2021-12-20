Bills place three more players on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buffalo Bills doubled the number of players on their COVID-19 list on Monday, placing one of their active roster and two practice squad players on the Reserve list. The Omicron variant is running through NFL locker rooms, according to the NFL medical director Allen Sills.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa came off the active roster while practice squad OL Bobby Hart and DE Mike Love both tested positive. If there’s a position to lose a player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list, it probably is defense end, where the team has significant depth.

Left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and LB Tyrel Dodson all spent Sunday’s game on the COVID-19 list.

All six players have chance to test out of the protocols and back onto the roster before Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Vaccinated players (and it’s believe that all of the players on the list are vaccinated) need two consecutive negative tests to return under new guidelines released late last week.

Four Patriots were added on Monday.