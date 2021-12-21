One-Stat Recap: Buffalo Bills motor past the Carolina Panthers

The Buffalo Bills kept their playoff chances alive with a home win over the Carolina Panthers. It was not a flashy win, but the offense and defense put together solid efforts that resulted in the win.

One way that the win over the Panthers game differed from recent Bills games was offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s commitment to running the ball with one back. Devin Singletary notched 22 rushing attempts in the game, which is the most attempts by a Bills’ back since LeSean McCoy ran the ball 26 times against the New York Jets in Week 10 of the 2018 season. Letting Singletary get into rhythm gave the Bills their first rushing touchdown by a running back since Singletary, Zach Moss, and Matt Breida all scored against the New York Jets in the middle of November. It also was the team’s most rushing yards by a running back (86) since Singletary rushed for the same amount in Week 8 last season.

Both head coach Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll have talked about committing to the run game. It looks like on Sunday they decided they needed to commit to a primary back as well.