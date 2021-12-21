Jon Feliciano’s COVID-19 forced him to seek medical treatment

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jon Feliciano was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday morning, right before the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers. We now know it didn’t come from a random test.

Feliciano announced on Twitter Tuesday that even though he is fully vaccinated, he experienced symptoms so bad he had to go to the emergency room on Sunday morning.

“U can still get Covid while vaxxed,” tweeted Feliciano while telling folks to stop messaging him about his vaccination status.

Feliciano has previously tweeted against COVID-related governmental actions, including vaccine mandates, which apparently led some to believe he was not vaccinated. This is the first confirmation we received that he was vaccinated. Players are required to share their status with the team and league but not the media or fans.

Since he’s vaccinated, he can return to the lineup when he is asymptomatic and tests negative twice under the league’s new protocols. Given his trip to the ER, he hasn’t been asymptomatic during his bout, which could indicate he won’t be available against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Buffalo added three players to the COVID list on Monday, bringing the total number to six; DE A.J. Epenesa, practice squad OT Bobby Hart, and practice squad DE Mike Love joined left tackle Dion Dawkins, LB Tyrel Dodson, and Feliciano.