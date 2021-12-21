Cole Beasley tests positive for COVID-19

The Buffalo Bills added wide receiver Cole Beasley to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. He becomes the latest in a growing number of Bills to be placed on the list.

Beasley tested positive, per reports, and is now out a minimum of 10 days because he’s unvaccinated. He will miss the biggest regular season game of the year against thew New England Patriots but have the option to return for next Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. That’s not a guarantee.

The receiver is the seventh player on Buffalo’s COVID list and fourth in the last two days. Left tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and LB Tyrel Dodson all spent Sunday’s game on the COVID-19 list. On Monday, Buffalo added DE A.J. Epenesa, practice squad OT Bobby Hart, and practice squad DE Mike Love.

Feliciano shared on Tuesday that he was fully vaccinated and still had to go to the emergency room to treat symptoms on Sunday morning. Dawkins tested positive again this week after being hospitalized over the summer. Tight end Tommy Sweeney missed the 2020 season with COVID-related myocarditis.

In June, Beasley made national headlines for his “public service announcement” saying he was not going to follow the league’s COVID protocols and didn’t believe in preemptive medicine such as the vaccine. He ruffled feathers

“I may die of covid, but I’d rather die actually living,” wrote Beasley as part of the post. “I’m not going to take meds for a leg that isn’t broken. I’d rather take my chances with Covid and build up my immunity that way. Eat better. Drink water. Exercise and do what I think is necessary to be a healthy individual.”

Beasley has since deleted his Twitter profile and hasn’t been made available to the media in quite some time.