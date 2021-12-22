 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Not Another Buffalo Podcast | Panthers Down, Pats Up Next

By Jonathan Korzelius
In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, and Brando break down the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Carolina Panthers, as well as preview the upcoming game against the New England Patriots.

Plus, a Drought Salute you should be able to guess, and a Buffalo Sabres Update included.

