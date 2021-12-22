Buffalo Bills Links, 12/22: WR Cole Beasley tests positive for COVID-19

The Buffalo Bills are seeking both revenge and first place in the AFC East when they take on the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon, but the Bills will be without one of their top wideouts when they head to Foxborough.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off with the news that slot receiver Cole Beasley has tested positive for COVID-19, was placed on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, and will miss the rematch with New England.
Additional Bills news from around the web
WR Cole Beasley won’t play in pivotal AFC East clash
Slot wide receiver Cole Beasley tested positive and will miss Buffalo’s battle for first place in New England on Sunday afternoon. Beasley, who reportedly is not vaccinated, must quarantine for ten days before he can return to the team. It is a big blow for Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense, but Beasley is not the only Bill battling the virus. Like many teams around the league, the Bills are dealing with their fair share of COVID-19 cases. Guard Jon Feliciano recounts how he was forced to spend time in the emergency room due to COVID-19, while Buffalo placed defensive end A.J. Epenesa, left tackle Dion Dawkins, and linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Early thoughts on Week 16 vs. Patriots
The Buffalo Bills don’t have to wait long for a shot at redemption against the New England Patriots. After falling at home to New England 14-10 on Monday Night Football, the Bills can take over first place in the AFC East with a road win against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. Can Buffalo’s red-zone offense continue its recent hot streak? How has running back Devin Singletary established himself as Buffalo’s top back? We discuss these important topics and more!
Odds and ends
We hear from New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul on two potential timelines for getting a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park done, see where the Bills sit in the AFC playoff picture, take a look at the snap counts from Buffalo’s 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers, find out how #BillsMafia is making a difference through donations to the Rural Outreach Center of East Aurora, and more!
