Buffalo Bills will begin requiring vaccinations for 5-11 year-old fans at home games

The Buffalo Bills, following New York State guidance, will begin requiring all fans ages 5 to 11 to have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend home games at Highmark Stadium. The change takes effect immediately and will apply to the final two games of the regular season as well as playoff games.

An update to our COVID-19 vaccination policy.



Here is the official press release language:

“In accordance with the New York State Mandate, the Buffalo Bills and Highmark Stadium are updating its vaccination policy. Beginning immediately, all guests 5-11 will be required to present proof of at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for entry into all events, concerts, and Bills games.”

Just like adults, children will not be allowed to present a photo of their COVID-19 vaccination card. The accepted means of proof are the physical vaccination card, New York State’s Excelsior Pass app, or government digital vaccine proof from outside NYS. Fans over the age of 14 can also use the Clear Digital Vaccine Card.