Jamie D and Big Newt: Patriots week

While the Buffalo Bills stomped the Carolina Panthers last weekend, hosts Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton are looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

In reviewing the previous victory, topics include the difficult day of first-time left tackle Spencer Brown. Newton breaks down the difference between playing right tackle versus left, and explains why it’s a difficult adjustment.

Overall, however, the Bills offense performed well, and the hosts agree that Brown will take the lessons learned and improve. Additionally, Gabriel Davis is showing that he deserves to stay on the field, and Devin Singletary ran well when the team needed it late in the game.

But it all comes down to the next game against the Patriots. D’Amico and Newton express their belief that it is a must-win game because, the way the playoff race is shaping up, the Bills best shot of making the playoffs is winning the division.

They believe, however, that the Bills will win! Listen to find out how any why.

