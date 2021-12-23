The Buffalo Bills (8-6) are seeking both revenge and first place in the AFC East when they take on the New England Patriots (9-5) in a pivotal Week 16 showdown in Foxborough, MA.

Back in Week 12 hampered by blustery, frigid conditions in Orchard Park, the Bills squandered their share of opportunities, including going 1-for-4 in the red zone, but still had back-to-back fourth-quarter drives with chances to score the go-ahead touchdown against New England.

The Bills came up short, falling 14-10, but thanks to a 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers, combined with the Patriots losing to the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo can reclaim first place in the division with a win on Sunday.

If the Bills win out (Buffalo hosts the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets to close out the regular season), they would claim their second straight divisional crown.

With so much at stake, it’s no wonder that the Bills/Patriots clash is the featured 1 PM EST broadcast for CBS, with most of the country watching these AFC East rivals square off.

CBS is sending Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) to cover the Bills vs. the Patriots.

The areas that can see the game are highlighted in red (map courtesy of 506sports):

Besides New England hosting Buffalo, the rest of the CBS early slate of games features the Baltimore Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals (in blue), the Jacksonville Jaguars at the New York Jets (green), and the Los Angeles Chargers at the Houston Texans (yellow).

Sunday’s game is the 124th meeting all-time between the Bills and New England. The Patriots lead the series 77-45-1, with New England winning earlier this year and Buffalo sweeping the 2020 season series by scores of 24-21 on Nov. 1 in Western New York, and 38-9 on Dec. 28 in Foxborough.