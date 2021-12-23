Share All sharing options for: All our coverage: Bills vs Patriots with AFC East on the line

The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots face off in Week 16 with the fate of the AFC East on the line. If the Patriots win, they can clinch the AFC East win one more victory or one more loss from the Miami Dolphins. If the Bills win, two wins over the lowly Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets would be all it takes to secure the crown. It’s a huge game.

Rookie QB Mac Jones completed two passes in the Patriots’ previous meeting with the Bills, where 50-MPH wind gust were wreaking havoc on the offenses. Instead, New England ran the ball a ton and scored enough points to win the game in the end.

The Bills fared better on offense, but couldn’t put points on the board, with several close attempts coming up an inch or two off. It was a frustrating loss, for sure. With the weather report for this weekend much better than the previous matchup, expect both offenses to look quite different.

On a neutral field, the Bills would be favored, but since the Patriots are at home, they are a slight 2.5-point favorite with a 43.5 over/under, per our friends at DraftKings SportsBook. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

