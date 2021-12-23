Tyrel Dodson comes off Reserve/COVID-19 list for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills reserve linebacker Tyrel Dodson is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but his stay should give some pause to folks who are hoping for a quick return for other players. Dodson, who is fully vaccinated, was on the list for ten days.

Dodson shared that he was asymptomatic way back on December 13th, but couldn’t get off the list until the 23rd. He doesn’t know how he got it because he’s been wearing a mask when he goes out, but he had a message for people in their 20s.

“I know a lot of people my age, don’t believe into the severity of Covid. But it’s real, I know we’ve kind of shied away from the seriousness of it as a society But continue to keep others in mind. I am vaccinated & still got it.”

Dodson’s exit leaves four players from the active roster still out; WR Cole Beasley, LT Dion Dawkins, DE A.J. Epenesa, and OG Jon Feliciano. Three practice squad players are also on the list; OT Bobby Hart, DE Mike Love, and TE Quintin Morris.

Beasley is out for a mandatory ten days because he is unvaccinated, but the rest of the players can test back in if they are asymptomatic and receive two negative tests. Feliciano is symptomatic and went to the hospital on Sunday before receiving monoclonal antibodies on Monday to treat the infection. That bit of news makes it unlikely he suits up Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Patriots are also dealing with COVID positives on their roster. The Patriots placed four players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week; wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, and linebackers Harvey Langi, Cameron McGrone, and Ronnie Perkins join tight end Dalton Keene and guard Yasir Durant.