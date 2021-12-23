Buffalo Bills injuries: Emmanuel Sanders on track to play this week

Emmanuel Sanders might be the rare case of a “week-to-week” Buffalo Bills player only missing a single game of action. The receiver, who suffered a knee injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is on track to return against the New England Patriots this weekend; he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice. That’s welcome news for a Bills receiving room that won’t have Cole Beasley due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere on the injury front, the team also saw improvement from Jerry Hughes (neck) and Taiwan Jones (knee). Hughes was a full participant on Thursday, while Jones was limited after missing Wednesday’s practice. Micah Hyde has been limited in practice this week with a back injury, but hasn’t missed any sessions yet.

The team also saw Cam Lewis miss Thursday’s practice with an illness, and Star Lotulelei for personal reasons, but at this time there’s no concern for their Sunday availability.

On the COVID front, the team activated linebacker Tyler Dodson from the COVID list. But others, such as Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano, remain unavailable as of today.