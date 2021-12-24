The Speed Option: Buffalo Bills head to Foxborough for a rematch with the New England Patriots

The Buffalo Bills are heading to Massachusetts this weekend for a rematch with the New England Patriots. A lot is at stake in this divisional game. Though they just played each other in Week 12, let’s catch up on the Pats in no time flat.

2021 Season

Just as it was last time, the Patriots are in first place in the AFC East and their 9-5 record has them sitting in the two seed in the AFC. They had won seven in a row until they lost to the Indianapolis Colts this past week.

Head Coach

Bill Belichick is in the last few weeks of his 27th season as an NFL head coach. His career record is now 289-141 (0.672 W-L percentage).

Offensive Coordinator

Josh McDaniels is still running the offense in New England, as he has done for the past ten seasons. His 2021 offense currently ranks 10th in points per game and 16th in yards per game.

Defensive Coordinator

Steve Belichick is not officially listed as the defensive coordinator for the Patriots, but he is the assumed play-caller. The younger Belichick’s defense is currently ranked first in points-per-game allowed and third in yards-per-game allowed.

Offensive Starters

QB: Mac Jones *

RB: Brandon Bolden

WR: Jakobi Meyers

WR: Kendrick Bourne ^

WR: N’Keal Harry

TE: Hunter Henry ^

LT: Isaiah Wynn

LG: Ted Karras ^

C: David Andrews

RG: Shaq Mason

RT: Trent Brown ^

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie

Defensive Starters

LE: Carl Davis Jr.

DL: Davon Godchaux ^

RE: Lawrence Guy

LB: Matthew Judon ^

LB: Dont’a Hightower

LB: Ja’Whaun Bentley

DB: Kyle Dugger

LCB: J.C. Jackson

RCB: Jalen Mills ^

S: Adrian Phillips

S: Devin McCourty

^ = free agent / trade addition

* = rookie