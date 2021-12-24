Buffalo Bills Links, 12/24: Keys to Buffalo winning in New England

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) are preparing for their biggest game of the year when they head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (9-5) in a Week 16 showdown that will go a long ways towards deciding who wins the division and gets at least one home game.
Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the keys to a Buffalo win in New England, starting with the need for Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense to finish drives and score touchdowns when they enter the red zone.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Bills must find red zone success vs. New England
When the Bills dropped a 14-10 decision to the Patriots at home amid a windy, snowy Monday Night Football game, Buffalo failed to capitalize on its red zone trips, scoring only one touchdown on four possessions. We discuss why Allen and Buffalo’s offense will have a golden opportunity to atone for those red zone shortcomings on Sunday, and why finishing their drives with touchdowns instead of field goals is so important in a game where points will be “at a premium,” according to Allen.
We also discuss why head coach Sean McDermott needs to be at his best to knock off Bill Belichick’s Patriots, why New England’s offense thrives running the toss sweep, how Buffalo’s offense could benefit from the return of wideout Emmanuel Sanders while being without slot receiver Cole Beasley, how safety Jordan Poyer and the rest of Buffalo’s defense can earn some national respect by beating New England, and more.
- Josh Allen, Bills have chance at redemption with the division lead at stake vs. Patriots - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Points will be “at a premium.” Bills will have to do better in red zone vs. Patriots
- Mark Gaughan: Showdown with Pats is a judgment day for Sean McDermott, Bills | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bill Belichick and Sean McDermott’s adjustments will be key in Patriots-Bills rematch – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- PlayAction: Toss sweep is bread-and-butter play for Patriots | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills coach focused on Patriots, not Cole Beasley; Emmanuel Sanders to practice | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Josh Allen: ‘Vaccinated or not,’ Bills WR Cole Beasley, who has Covid, would be out vs. Patriots - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills WR Cole Beasley on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss game against New England Patriots - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- National disrespect ‘pisses off’ Jordan Poyer: Bills defense can earn some Sunday vs. Patriots - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills at Patriots spread, odds, picks and trends: Expert predictions for NFL Week 16 game – The Athletic (Subscription required).
- View from Vegas: Playing as small underdog, Bills have shown big results | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Bills land two on Pro Bowl rosters
WR Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins were the Bills’ only representatives to the Pro Bowl rosters, though nine other members of the team earned Pro Bowl alternate status.
- Stefon Diggs, Dion Dawkins selected to Pro Bowl - WGR 550
- WR Stefon Diggs, LT Dion Dawkins named to Pro Bowl; Nine Bills named alternates | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
Odds and ends
We take one final look back at the Bills’ 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers to see how Buffalo’s recent draft picks spent on defense—including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr.—led the way for a stout Bills defense. We get to know the newest member of Buffalo’s practice squad, see where the Bills rank in the latest power rankings, hear from one columnist who wants Buffalo’s new stadium to be situated downtown, and more.
- Young Bills defensive draft picks help lead the way over the Panthers: All-22 film review – The Athletic
- Bills sign defensive end Breeland Speaks to practice squad | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
- Bills ‘might be better off getting out of the elements’ come playoff time (Post-Week 15 power rankings) - newyorkupstate.com
- Rod Watson: Downtown site would give taxpayers more than just a stadium | Local News | buffalonews.com
- Bills fan whose beer was used in celebration gets delivery from Spencer Brown | Buffalo Bills News | NFL | buffalonews.com
