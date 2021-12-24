Buffalo Bills Links, 12/24: Keys to Buffalo winning in New England

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) are preparing for their biggest game of the year when they head to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (9-5) in a Week 16 showdown that will go a long ways towards deciding who wins the division and gets at least one home game.

Today’s edition of the Bills daily links leads off by breaking down the keys to a Buffalo win in New England, starting with the need for Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense to finish drives and score touchdowns when they enter the red zone.

When the Bills dropped a 14-10 decision to the Patriots at home amid a windy, snowy Monday Night Football game, Buffalo failed to capitalize on its red zone trips, scoring only one touchdown on four possessions. We discuss why Allen and Buffalo’s offense will have a golden opportunity to atone for those red zone shortcomings on Sunday, and why finishing their drives with touchdowns instead of field goals is so important in a game where points will be “at a premium,” according to Allen.

We also discuss why head coach Sean McDermott needs to be at his best to knock off Bill Belichick’s Patriots, why New England’s offense thrives running the toss sweep, how Buffalo’s offense could benefit from the return of wideout Emmanuel Sanders while being without slot receiver Cole Beasley, how safety Jordan Poyer and the rest of Buffalo’s defense can earn some national respect by beating New England, and more.

Bills land two on Pro Bowl rosters

WR Stefon Diggs and left tackle Dion Dawkins were the Bills’ only representatives to the Pro Bowl rosters, though nine other members of the team earned Pro Bowl alternate status.

We take one final look back at the Bills’ 31-14 win over the Carolina Panthers to see how Buffalo’s recent draft picks spent on defense—including linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Carlos “Boogie” Basham Jr.—led the way for a stout Bills defense. We get to know the newest member of Buffalo’s practice squad, see where the Bills rank in the latest power rankings, hear from one columnist who wants Buffalo’s new stadium to be situated downtown, and more.