Bills vs Patriots: Dion Dawkins is back!

The Buffalo Bills activated Dion Dawkins from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday. It’s a Christmas present for QB Josh Allen, who was facing the possibility of using his eighth or ninth offensive lineman against the New England Patriots.

With Dawkins back, the Bills should be able to insert a realistic top five of Dawkins, Ike Boettger, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams, and Spencer Brown on the offensive line from left to right. With reserves and call ups, the Bills should have a reasonable amount of protection. The Bills placed offensive linemen Jon Feliciano and Cody Ford on the COVID list this week, but Dawkins being activated should alleviate the problems from that.

The wide receiver room wasn’t so lucky. Cole Beasley and Gabe Davis are out for this Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after testing positive. DE A.J. Epenesa also remains on the COVID-19 list.

New England is also dealing with positive cases and will be missing players on Sunday. We’ll update more as the game approaches.

Buffalo also called up DT Eli Ankou to the active roster. DT Star Lotulelei has been ruled out of the game due to personal reasons and Ankou is set to take his place.