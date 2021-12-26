Bills’ fan confidence is back on the rise following win over Panthers

Fans of the Buffalo Bills have been in for a bit of a roller coaster this year. The team started hot, even defeating the Kansas City Chiefs, on their way to a 4-1 record. Visions of the Super Bowl were dancing in fans’ heads.

But the Bills haven’t won consecutive games since then, and limp into New England this weekend with an 8-6 record. A win this week would be their second straight, but more importantly would put them back into the driver’s seat in the AFC East.

Two weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a forceful second half from QB Josh Allen brought back the Bills to within just a few inches of winning the game. Then last weekend, they thoroughly beat the Carolina Panthers. Those two results brought back hope for Bills fans.

In this week’s fan voting, 78% of Bills fans are confident in the direction of the team. That’s twice what it was on December 12th following their loss to the New England Patriots, when only 39% of fans were confident.

A win this weekend against those same Patriots would likely get the majority of those holdouts back on board the Bills’ bandwagon.

