 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Buffalo Bills inactives at New England Patriots

We know Star is out—who joins him?

By Sean Murphy
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills have a rematch with the New England Patriots today, and this one will be for first place in the AFC East. The Bills lost 14-10 to New England just three weeks ago in Orchard Park.

Buffalo ruled out just one player in advance of this one, though they have five players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It means that wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis don’t count towards the team’s inactive list today, and neither do offensive linemen Cody Ford and Jon Feliciano or defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

Which players are inactive today, then? Here’s the full list.

RB Matt Breida

Buffalo decides to roll with Zack Moss over the speedy Breida. Devin Singletary has been on a roll, so he still should see the lion’s share of carries and snaps.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Buffalo is going with just Dawson Knox at tight end, as Sweeney is a healthy scratch.

DT Star Lotulelei

The Bills had declared him out due to illness earlier this week, so this one is no surprise. Eli Ankou, Boogie Basham, Efe Obada, and Vernon Butler are all active.

Here are New England’s inactive players.

In This Stream

All our coverage: Buffalo Bills fight to stay alive in AFC East against New England Patriots in Week 16

View all 42 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...