 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Overreaction Postgame Show with Joe Miller LIVE at 9 PM ET

By Joe Miller III
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Set your reminders and join Joe Miller for the Overreaction Post Game Show Sunday night at 9 PM EST on YouTube after the Buffalo Bills face the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

Joe will break down his emotions from the game, give you his “Dude” awards and wrap it up by reading the Mafia’s post game tweets.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications for the Buffalo Rumblings YouTube channel

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...